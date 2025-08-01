Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    302nd Military Police 50 Cal Range

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Video by Spc. Gavin Hardy 

    345th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 302nd Military Police Company conduct a Browning M2 .50 Caliber Machine gun qualification range in Fort Hood, Texas, August 1, 2025. Annual weapons qualification ensures soldiers readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Gavin Hardy)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 11:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972567
    VIRIN: 250801-A-EJ325-1001
    Filename: DOD_111207957
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 302nd Military Police 50 Cal Range, by SPC Gavin Hardy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    302nd Military Police
    Fort Hood

