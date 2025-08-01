U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 302nd Military Police Company conduct a MK19 grenade launcher qualification range in Fort Hood, Texas, August 1, 2025. Annual weapons qualification ensures soldiers readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army Reserve B-Roll package by Spc. Gavin Hardy)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 11:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972566
|VIRIN:
|250802-A-EJ325-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111207947
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 302nd Military Police MK19 Range, by SPC Gavin Hardy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.