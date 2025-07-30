Airmen from the 155th Security Forces Squadron participate in a Deployment for Training (DFT) exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 20-27, 2025. Throughout the multi-day training, Airmen honed critical warfighting skills including land navigation, shoot-move-communicate tactics, Force-on-Force engagements, and weapons proficiency through immersive simulator systems. Conducting the DFT at an unfamiliar, offsite location enhanced mission realism, reinforced readiness, and strengthened the unit’s ability to operate in diverse environments. Video featuring comments by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Carman, 155th SFS Assistant Unit Training Manager and Lt. Col. David Strom, 155th SFS Commander. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jeremiah Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2025 11:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|972550
|VIRIN:
|250627-Z-FM865-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111207179
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 155th Security Forces Squadron conducts deployment training in Alaska, by SrA Jeremiah Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
