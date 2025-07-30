Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    155th Security Forces Squadron conducts deployment training in Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jeremiah Johnson 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Airmen from the 155th Security Forces Squadron participate in a Deployment for Training (DFT) exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 20-27, 2025. Throughout the multi-day training, Airmen honed critical warfighting skills including land navigation, shoot-move-communicate tactics, Force-on-Force engagements, and weapons proficiency through immersive simulator systems. Conducting the DFT at an unfamiliar, offsite location enhanced mission realism, reinforced readiness, and strengthened the unit’s ability to operate in diverse environments. Video featuring comments by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Carman, 155th SFS Assistant Unit Training Manager and Lt. Col. David Strom, 155th SFS Commander. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jeremiah Johnson)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.03.2025 11:52
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    This work, 155th Security Forces Squadron conducts deployment training in Alaska, by SrA Jeremiah Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    deployment for training
    155th ARW
    JBER
    155th sfs
    Nebraska National Guard

