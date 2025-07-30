Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Caribbean Thunder 2025 Combat Medics Teach TC3

    CAMP SANTIAGO, PUERTO RICO

    08.02.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    1st Mission Support Command

    Combat Medics with 49th Multifunctional Medical Battalion teach Soldiers ‘MARCH,’ an acronym for Massive hemorrhage, Airway, Respirations, Circulation, Head injury/hypothermia during the Tactical Combat Casualty Care portion of Caribbean Thunder 2025, at Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico Aug. 2, 2025

    TC3 is a set of guidelines and training within the U.S. Army focused on providing life-saving trauma care in combat situations. It emphasizes evidence-based practices to reduce preventable deaths on the battlefield.

    Caribbean Thunder 2025 brings more than 1,000 Soldiers, Airmen, Guardsmen and Marines under a 1st-MSC-led training for large-scale combat operations and island-chain mobilization, signal, communications, and logistics, home station annual training event across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, while concurrently running 1st MSC-led engineering projects and an innovative Readiness Training missions across other islands in the Caribbean.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.03.2025 09:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972547
    VIRIN: 250802-A-PI656-2044
    Filename: DOD_111207104
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: CAMP SANTIAGO, PR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Caribbean Thunder 2025 Combat Medics Teach TC3, by SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

