Caribbean Thunder 2025 Combat Medics Teach TC3

Combat Medics with 49th Multifunctional Medical Battalion teach Soldiers ‘MARCH,’ an acronym for Massive hemorrhage, Airway, Respirations, Circulation, Head injury/hypothermia during the Tactical Combat Casualty Care portion of Caribbean Thunder 2025, at Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico Aug. 2, 2025
TC3 is a set of guidelines and training within the U.S. Army focused on providing life-saving trauma care in combat situations. It emphasizes evidence-based practices to reduce preventable deaths on the battlefield.
Caribbean Thunder 2025 brings more than 1,000 Soldiers, Airmen, Guardsmen and Marines under a 1st-MSC-led training for large-scale combat operations and island-chain mobilization, signal, communications, and logistics, home station annual training event across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, while concurrently running 1st MSC-led engineering projects and an innovative Readiness Training missions across other islands in the Caribbean.
Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
Date Posted:
|08.03.2025 09:21
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|972547
VIRIN:
|250802-A-PI656-2044
Filename:
|DOD_111207104
Length:
|00:03:43
Location:
|CAMP SANTIAGO, PR
Downloads:
|2
High-Res. Downloads:
|2
