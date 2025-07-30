Caribbean Thunder 2025 Combat Medics Teach TC3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Combat Medics with 49th Multifunctional Medical Battalion teach Soldiers ‘MARCH,’ an acronym for Massive hemorrhage, Airway, Respirations, Circulation, Head injury/hypothermia during the Tactical Combat Casualty Care portion of Caribbean Thunder 2025, at Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico Aug. 2, 2025



TC3 is a set of guidelines and training within the U.S. Army focused on providing life-saving trauma care in combat situations. It emphasizes evidence-based practices to reduce preventable deaths on the battlefield.



Caribbean Thunder 2025 brings more than 1,000 Soldiers, Airmen, Guardsmen and Marines under a 1st-MSC-led training for large-scale combat operations and island-chain mobilization, signal, communications, and logistics, home station annual training event across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, while concurrently running 1st MSC-led engineering projects and an innovative Readiness Training missions across other islands in the Caribbean.