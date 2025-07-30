2/23 Marines Conduct M240B Machine Gun Range during KMEP 25.2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marines, forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, conduct an M240B machine gun range during the Korean Marine Exercise Program 25.2 in Suseong-ri, South Korea, July 30, 2025. KMEP is conducted regularly between the ROK and U.S. Marine Corps to increase their combined capabilities through realistic training geared towards deterrence and maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)