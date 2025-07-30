U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marines, forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, conduct a rifle range during the Korean Marine Exercise Program 25.2 in Pohang, South Korea, July 29, 2025. KMEP is conducted regularly between the ROK and U.S. Marine Corps to increase their combined capabilities through realistic training geared towards deterrence and maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2025 01:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972538
|VIRIN:
|250729-M-RY790-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111206911
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|POHANG, KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2/23 Marines Conduct Rifle Range during KMEP 25.2, by Cpl Kanoa Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.