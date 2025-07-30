Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2/23 Marines Conduct Rifle Range during KMEP 25.2

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    07.28.2025

    Video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marines, forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, conduct a rifle range during the Korean Marine Exercise Program 25.2 in Pohang, South Korea, July 29, 2025. KMEP is conducted regularly between the ROK and U.S. Marine Corps to increase their combined capabilities through realistic training geared towards deterrence and maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)

    USMC, KMEP 25.2, 23rd Marines, MFRUDP25, 4th Marine Regiment, INDOPACOM

