B-roll footage of U.S. Air Force Airmen from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico participating in Exercise Zia Sunbird at Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu, Calif., July 14-25, 2025. The agile combat exercise was designed to improve real-time aircrew adaptability in remote and joint environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)
|07.25.2025
|08.02.2025 21:46
|B-Roll
|972537
|250801-F-OP366-1001
|DOD_111206886
|00:04:45
|NAVAL AIR STATION POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|1
This work, Exercise Zia Sunbird b-roll, by SrA Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
