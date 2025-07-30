Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Zia Sunbird b-roll

    NAVAL AIR STATION POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    B-roll footage of U.S. Air Force Airmen from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico participating in Exercise Zia Sunbird at Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu, Calif., July 14-25, 2025. The agile combat exercise was designed to improve real-time aircrew adaptability in remote and joint environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.02.2025 21:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972537
    VIRIN: 250801-F-OP366-1001
    Filename: DOD_111206886
    Length: 00:04:45
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    Holloman Air Force Base
    MQ-9 Reaper
    maintainers
    b-roll
    Naval Air Station Point Mugu
    Agile Combat Employment

