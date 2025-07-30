U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command and U.S. Marines assigned to the 6th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company conduct a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear contaminant training as part of Emerald Warrior 25.2 in California, July 30, 2025. Emerald Warrior is part of the Department of the Air Force’s first-in-a-generation Department-Level-Exercise series designed to keep units mission-ready by advancing how we interoperate with our allies and partners and ensure mission success in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Johnathon King) (Portions of this video have been blurred for operational security.)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2025 17:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972536
|VIRIN:
|250731-F-DC015-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111206885
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Marines conduct CBRN exercise, by A1C Johnathon King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
