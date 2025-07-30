U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Marines conduct CBRN exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command and U.S. Marines assigned to the 6th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company conduct a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear contaminant training as part of Emerald Warrior 25.2 in California, July 30, 2025. Emerald Warrior is part of the Department of the Air Force’s first-in-a-generation Department-Level-Exercise series designed to keep units mission-ready by advancing how we interoperate with our allies and partners and ensure mission success in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Johnathon King) (Portions of this video have been blurred for operational security.)