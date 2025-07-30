Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Marines conduct CBRN exercise

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Johnathon King 

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command and U.S. Marines assigned to the 6th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company conduct a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear contaminant training as part of Emerald Warrior 25.2 in California, July 30, 2025. Emerald Warrior is part of the Department of the Air Force’s first-in-a-generation Department-Level-Exercise series designed to keep units mission-ready by advancing how we interoperate with our allies and partners and ensure mission success in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Johnathon King) (Portions of this video have been blurred for operational security.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.03.2025 17:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972536
    VIRIN: 250731-F-DC015-7001
    Filename: DOD_111206885
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Marines conduct CBRN exercise, by A1C Johnathon King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    OPTIONS

