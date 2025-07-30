Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Zia Sunbird: Team Holloman flys at Point Mugu

    NAVAL AIR STATION POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico participate in Exercise Zia Sunbird at Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu, Calif., July 14-25, 2025. The agile combat exercise was designed to improve real-time aircrew adaptability in remote and joint environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)

    TAGS

    Holloman Air Force Base
    MQ-9 Reaper
    Agile Combat Employment
    NAVBASE Ventura City Point Mugu
    Naval Air Station
    Exercise Zia Sunbird

