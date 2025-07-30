Exercise Zia Sunbird: Team Holloman flys at Point Mugu

U.S. Air Force Airmen from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico participate in Exercise Zia Sunbird at Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu, Calif., July 14-25, 2025. The agile combat exercise was designed to improve real-time aircrew adaptability in remote and joint environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)
