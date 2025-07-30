Caribbean Thunder Weapons Qual Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/972533" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army troops of the 1st Mission Support Command conduct individual weapons qualification as part of Caribbean Thunder, at Camp Santiago in Puerto Rico, on August 2, 2025. Caribbean Thunder is a 1st Mission Support Command-led and partnered-unit integrated home-station annual training in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands focused on inter-island coordination and supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations.