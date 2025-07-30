Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii Air National Guard Mission Video

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    Hawaii Air National Guard Headquarters

    Hawaii Air National Guard Mission Video produced by HQ HIANG PA and 154WGPA

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.02.2025 16:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972532
    VIRIN: 250311-Z-F3908-1000
    Filename: DOD_111206736
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: HAWAII, US

    This work, Hawaii Air National Guard Mission Video, by TSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HIANG
    mission video

