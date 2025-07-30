U.S. Army troops of the 1st Mission Support Command conduct individual weapons qualification as part of Caribbean Thunder, at Camp Santiago in Puerto Rico, on August 2, 2025. Caribbean Thunder is a 1st Mission Support Command-led and partnered-unit integrated exercise in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands focused on inter-island coordination and supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2025 17:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972531
|VIRIN:
|250802-A-LO422-3273
|Filename:
|DOD_111206734
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, M4 Qualification Broll, by SSG Dustin Reetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
