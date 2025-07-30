Airmen from the 155th Civil Engineering Squadron practice contingency operations, June 17, 2025, at the 119th Regional Training Site, in Fargo, North Dakota. For five days, CE Personnel trained on equipment and practiced techniques that aren’t available at their home station, preparing to provide critical infrastructure in support of the U.S. Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment concept. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Phil Cowen)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2025 09:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|972524
|VIRIN:
|250617-F-EW795-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111206539
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 155th Civil Engineers Enhance Combat Skills at the 119th Regional Training Site, by TSgt Phillip Cowen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
