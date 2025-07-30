Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    155th Civil Engineers Enhance Combat Skills at the 119th Regional Training Site

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Phillip Cowen 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Airmen from the 155th Civil Engineering Squadron practice contingency operations, June 17, 2025, at the 119th Regional Training Site, in Fargo, North Dakota. For five days, CE Personnel trained on equipment and practiced techniques that aren’t available at their home station, preparing to provide critical infrastructure in support of the U.S. Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment concept. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Phil Cowen)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.03.2025 09:41
    This work, 155th Civil Engineers Enhance Combat Skills at the 119th Regional Training Site, by TSgt Phillip Cowen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineer
    155th Air Refueling Wing
    Nebraska Air National Gaurd
    Nebraska National Guard

