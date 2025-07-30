155th Civil Engineers Enhance Combat Skills at the 119th Regional Training Site

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 155th Civil Engineering Squadron practice contingency operations, June 17, 2025, at the 119th Regional Training Site, in Fargo, North Dakota. For five days, CE Personnel trained on equipment and practiced techniques that aren’t available at their home station, preparing to provide critical infrastructure in support of the U.S. Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment concept. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Phil Cowen)