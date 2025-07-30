Agile Spirit 25 - Overland AI ULTRA Demonstration (News Package)

Seattle-based tech company Overland AI demonstrates their fully autonomous tactical vehicle “ULTRA” at the Vaziani Training Area, Georgia, with U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, July 29, 2025, during Agile Spirit 25. Agile Spirit 25 underscores the U.S. commitment to security and stability in the Black Sea region and highlights the importance of strong alliances and partnerships in addressing shared security challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton and Sgt. Ehron Ostendorf)
|07.29.2025
|08.02.2025 11:45
|Package
|972523
|250727-A-VB701-5859
|DOD_111206517
|00:01:29
|VAZIANI, GE
|2
|2
