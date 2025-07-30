Agile Spirit 25 - Overland AI ULTRA Demonstration (News Package)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Seattle-based tech company Overland AI demonstrates their fully autonomous tactical vehicle “ULTRA” at the Vaziani Training Area, Georgia, with U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, July 29, 2025, during Agile Spirit 25. Agile Spirit 25 underscores the U.S. commitment to security and stability in the Black Sea region and highlights the importance of strong alliances and partnerships in addressing shared security challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton and Sgt. Ehron Ostendorf)