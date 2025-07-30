Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Spirit 25 - Overland AI ULTRA Demonstration (News Package)

    VAZIANI, GEORGIA

    07.29.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton and Sgt. Ehron Ostendorf

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Seattle-based tech company Overland AI demonstrates their fully autonomous tactical vehicle “ULTRA” at the Vaziani Training Area, Georgia, with U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, July 29, 2025, during Agile Spirit 25. Agile Spirit 25 underscores the U.S. commitment to security and stability in the Black Sea region and highlights the importance of strong alliances and partnerships in addressing shared security challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton and Sgt. Ehron Ostendorf)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.02.2025 11:45
    Location: VAZIANI, GE

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AgileSpirit
    EuropeAfricaInnovation
    U.S. Army
    Overland AI

