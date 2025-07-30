Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stronger than Steel: Operation Healthy Ellwood 2025

    ELLWOOD CITY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Rossi 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)

    Service members provide no-cost healthcare while sharpening their real-world skills during the Operation Healthy Ellwood Innovative Readiness Training mission in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, from July 23 to Aug. 1, 2025. The IRT mission is to produce mission-ready forces through military training opportunities that provide key services for American communities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. John Rossi)

