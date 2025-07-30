Stronger than Steel: Operation Healthy Ellwood 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members provide no-cost healthcare while sharpening their real-world skills during the Operation Healthy Ellwood Innovative Readiness Training mission in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, from July 23 to Aug. 1, 2025. The IRT mission is to produce mission-ready forces through military training opportunities that provide key services for American communities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. John Rossi)



