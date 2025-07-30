Stronger than Steel: Operation Healthy Ellwood 2025

Service members provide no-cost healthcare while sharpening their real-world skills during the Operation Healthy Ellwood Innovative Readiness Training mission in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, from July 23 to Aug. 1, 2025. The IRT mission is to produce mission-ready forces through military training opportunities that provide key services for American communities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. John Rossi)
Music credit:
Title: Sunset Skyline
Composers: Grant Alexander Strang [PRS] 100%
Publishers: Ninja Tune Production Music [PRS] 100%
Album: Anthemic Euphoric Electronic
Catalog: NTP129
Track number: NTP129-8
Labels: Ninja Tune Production Music
German Label Code: LC 97103
ISRC: GB-CFB-18-89084
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2025 11:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|972522
|VIRIN:
|250801-F-NJ324-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111206461
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|ELLWOOD CITY, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
