Eyes on Ellwood: TSgt Alexis Arthur speaks about providing care during Operation Healthy Ellwood

Tech. Sgt. Alexis Arthur, noncommissioned officer in charge of optometry at the Operation Healthy Ellwood Innovative Readiness Training, speaks to her experience with providing care to local patients at no cost in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, July 24, 2025. The IRT mission is to produce mission-ready forces through military training opportunities that provide key services for American communities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. John Rossi)