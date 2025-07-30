Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eyes on Ellwood: TSgt Alexis Arthur speaks about providing care during Operation Healthy Ellwood

    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Rossi 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)

    Tech. Sgt. Alexis Arthur, noncommissioned officer in charge of optometry at the Operation Healthy Ellwood Innovative Readiness Training, speaks to her experience with providing care to local patients at no cost in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, July 24, 2025. The IRT mission is to produce mission-ready forces through military training opportunities that provide key services for American communities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. John Rossi)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.02.2025 10:35
    Category: Interviews
    This work, Eyes on Ellwood: TSgt Alexis Arthur speaks about providing care during Operation Healthy Ellwood, by SSgt John Rossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    OHEIRT25

