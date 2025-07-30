U.S. Army Sgt. Nicholas Bryant, a mortarman with 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, discusses his experience after Seattle-based tech company Overland AI demonstrated their fully autonomous tactical vehicle “ULTRA” at Vaziani Training Area July 29, 2025, during Agile Spirit 25. Agile Spirit 25 underscores the U.S. commitment to security and stability in the Black Sea region and highlights the importance of strong alliances and partnerships in addressing shared security challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2025 10:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|972514
|VIRIN:
|250727-A-VB701-7280
|Filename:
|DOD_111206353
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|VAZIANI, GE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Agile Spirit 25 - Nicholas Bryant, Mortarman with 1-91 Cavalry Regiment (A-Roll), by SGT Jaylan Caulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
