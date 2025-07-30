Agile Spirit 25 - Adam Ungar, Senior Program Manager at Overland AI (A-Roll)

Adam Ungar, Senior Program Manager at Overland AI, discusses the purpose of the fully autonomous tactical vehicle prototype “ULTRA” at Vaziani Training Area July 29, 2025, during Agile Spirit 25. Agile Spirit 25 underscores the U.S. commitment to security and stability in the Black Sea region and highlights the importance of strong alliances and partnerships in addressing shared security challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)
