    Agile Spirit 25 - Air Assault Cold/Hot-Loading Procedures Training (B-Roll)

    VAZIANI, GEORGIA

    07.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, train on cold‑ and hot‑loading procedures with instruction from 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, at Vaziani Training Area, Georgia, on July 30, 2025, in preparation for an upcoming air assault mission during Exercise Agile Spirit 25. The exercise underscores U.S. commitment to security and stability in the Black Sea region and highlights the enduring value of alliances and partnerships, including the 31‑year State Partnership Program with the Georgia Army National Guard. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)

