U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, train on cold‑ and hot‑loading procedures with instruction from 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, at Vaziani Training Area, Georgia, on July 30, 2025, in preparation for an upcoming air assault mission during Exercise Agile Spirit 25. The exercise underscores U.S. commitment to security and stability in the Black Sea region and highlights the enduring value of alliances and partnerships, including the 31‑year State Partnership Program with the Georgia Army National Guard. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2025 10:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972511
|VIRIN:
|250730-A-VB701-2604
|Filename:
|DOD_111206342
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|VAZIANI, GE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Agile Spirit 25 - Air Assault Cold/Hot-Loading Procedures Training (B-Roll), by SGT Jaylan Caulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.