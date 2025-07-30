Agile Spirit 25 - Air Assault Cold/Hot-Loading Procedures Training (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, train on cold‑ and hot‑loading procedures with instruction from 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, at Vaziani Training Area, Georgia, on July 30, 2025, in preparation for an upcoming air assault mission during Exercise Agile Spirit 25. The exercise underscores U.S. commitment to security and stability in the Black Sea region and highlights the enduring value of alliances and partnerships, including the 31‑year State Partnership Program with the Georgia Army National Guard. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)