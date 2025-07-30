US participates in HIRAIN exercise with German partners

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alexander Gallardo, High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) section chief, and 1st Lt. Joseph Bornes, fire direction officer, both with Apex Battery, 1st Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, discuss the importance of High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration (HIRAIN) with the German Air Force A400M transport aircraft on July 23, 2025 in Queensland, Australia. The HIRAIN was part of Talisman Sabre 2025, the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.
|07.23.2025
|08.02.2025 01:33
|Package
|972507
|250723-A-YB293-6283
|DOD_111206291
|00:01:05
|QUEENSLAND, AU
|1
|1
