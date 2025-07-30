Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US participates in HIRAIN exercise with German partners

    QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    07.23.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Carpenter 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from Apex Battery, 1st Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, work through a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration (HIRAIN) with the crew of a German Air Force A400M transport aircraft on July 23, 2025 in Queensland, Australia. Talisman Sabre 2025, the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.02.2025 01:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972506
    VIRIN: 250723-A-YB293-7127
    Filename: DOD_111206290
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: QUEENSLAND, AU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US participates in HIRAIN exercise with German partners, by SSG Crystal Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HIRAIN
    talismansabre25

