Soldiers from Apex Battery, 1st Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, work through a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration (HIRAIN) with the crew of a German Air Force A400M transport aircraft on July 23, 2025 in Queensland, Australia. Talisman Sabre 2025, the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2025 01:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972506
|VIRIN:
|250723-A-YB293-7127
|Filename:
|DOD_111206290
|Length:
|00:03:49
|Location:
|QUEENSLAND, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, US participates in HIRAIN exercise with German partners, by SSG Crystal Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
