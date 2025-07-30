Pineapple Thunder 2025 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

The 15th Medical Group completed Exercise Pineapple Thunder in conjunction with the U.S. Transportation Command’s Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025, on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 25, 2025. The exercise provided an opportunity to practice stabilizing and transporting patients to higher echelons of care. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)
