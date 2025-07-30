Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pineapple Thunder 2025 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    The 15th Medical Group completed Exercise Pineapple Thunder in conjunction with the U.S. Transportation Command’s Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025, on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 25, 2025. The exercise provided an opportunity to practice stabilizing and transporting patients to higher echelons of care. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 21:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972504
    VIRIN: 250725-F-UG849-1970
    Filename: DOD_111206072
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pineapple Thunder 2025 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

