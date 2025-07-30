Hawai’i governor, congressman welcome shipyard’s newest tradespeople

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll. Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility’s Trades Graduation Ceremony at Hilton Hawaiian Village, Honolulu, Aug. 1, 2025.

Hawai’i Gov. Josh Green, M.D., was the special guest speaker at PHNSY & IMF’s Trades Graduation Ceremony.

Also, in attendance were U.S. Rep. Ed Case and Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Forces U.S. Pacific Fleet, who was the featured speaker.

The Trades Graduation Ceremony combined graduates of both the shipyard’s Apprentice Program and Worker Skills Progression Program, totaling 191 new certified tradespeople at Hawai’i’s largest industrial employer.

The Apprentice Program is a partnership between the shipyard, U.S. Department of Labor, and Honolulu Community College. The four-year program allows apprentices to earn an associate’s degree in applied trades, be nationally certified as journeyworkers in their respective trades by DOL, and work at the shipyard.

WSPP began in 2020 as a program to learn trades through classroom instruction, and structured on-the-job learning. In the five-year program, graduates develop the knowledge, skills, and ability to perform complex work at the journeworker level.

The 191 students will work in the following areas: shipfitters, sheet metal mechanics, welders, machinists, marine machinery mechanics, electricians, electronic measurement equipment mechanics, electronics mechanics, toolroom mechanics, pipefitters, air conditioning equipment mechanics, fabric workers, plastic fabricators, shipwrights, painters, riggers, non-destructive test inspectors, heavy mobile equipment mechanics, and insulators.

PHNSY & IMF mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight” by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy’s fast attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy video by Claudia LaMantia)