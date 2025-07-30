Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    510th Buzzards: Teamwork Leads to Excellence

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.31.2025

    Video by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Nine pilots from the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Aviano Air Base earned Single-Event Air Medals, and two were simultaneously awarded the Distinguished Flying cross, after returning from a deployment to the Central Command area of responsibility. During the deployment, they flew various defensive counter air sorties to protect U.S. Naval assets traveling through the Bab el Mandeb Strait, but they didn't do it alone. (U.S. Air Force video by 2nd Lt Hannah Malone)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 18:13
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 972493
    VIRIN: 250801-F-GF466-1004
    Filename: DOD_111205843
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 510th Buzzards: Teamwork Leads to Excellence, by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download