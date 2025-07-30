Nine pilots from the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Aviano Air Base earned Single-Event Air Medals, and two were simultaneously awarded the Distinguished Flying cross, after returning from a deployment to the Central Command area of responsibility. During the deployment, they flew various defensive counter air sorties to protect U.S. Naval assets traveling through the Bab el Mandeb Strait, but they didn't do it alone. (U.S. Air Force video by 2nd Lt Hannah Malone)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 18:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|972493
|VIRIN:
|250801-F-GF466-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111205843
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 510th Buzzards: Teamwork Leads to Excellence, by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.