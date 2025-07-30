Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB demonstrates readiness during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Video by Gary Edwards 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Military and civilian personnel at Travis AFB put their medical readiness to the test during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 (UC25) July 21 - Aug 2, 2025. UC25 emphasized interoperability in bringing together all elements of the global military patient movement enterprise in peacetime to prepare for potential crises. (U.S. Air Force video by Gary Edwards)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 17:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 972492
    VIRIN: 250801-F-RX511-1001
    Filename: DOD_111205807
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    readiness
    Field Training Exercise
    interoperability
    UC25
    Ultimate Caduceus 2025

