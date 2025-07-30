Military and civilian personnel at Travis AFB put their medical readiness to the test during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 (UC25) July 21 - Aug 2, 2025. UC25 emphasized interoperability in bringing together all elements of the global military patient movement enterprise in peacetime to prepare for potential crises. (U.S. Air Force video by Gary Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 17:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|972492
|VIRIN:
|250801-F-RX511-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111205807
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB demonstrates readiness during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025, by Gary Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
