Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson delivers on-camera remarks for the Department of Defense’s weekly situation report at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 31, 2025. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 16:16
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|972480
|VIRIN:
|250801-D-D0439-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111205634
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Weekly SITREP Recording 1 AUG, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.