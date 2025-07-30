Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State of AMC 2025

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Video by Eben Boothby  

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Army Materiel Command Deputy Commanding General and Acting Commander Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan assesses the state of the command, highlights current programs and initiatives, and discusses the future of AMC and the Army.

