    133rd Airlift Wing and 148th Fighter Wing Conduct Tactical Medical Training at Camp Ripley

    LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Airmen from the Minnesota National Guard 133rd Airlift Wing and 148th Fighter Wing conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care courses, supported by Minnesota National Guard Soldiers from the 1347th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, at the Medical Simulation Training Center at Camp Ripley Training Center near Little Falls, Minnesota, on July 23rd, 2025. The Airmen are training to be medically ready for any potential conflict that requires them to work with other military branches, learning how to operate within a shared battlespace in a conflict with near-peer adversaries (Minnesota National Guard Video by Army Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks).

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 15:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972474
    VIRIN: 250723-A-AR912-7953
    Filename: DOD_111205483
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US

    This work, 133rd Airlift Wing and 148th Fighter Wing Conduct Tactical Medical Training at Camp Ripley, by SSG Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    joint training
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC)
    air force
    MSTC
    Minnesota National Guard

