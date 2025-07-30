133rd Airlift Wing and 148th Fighter Wing Conduct Tactical Medical Training at Camp Ripley

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the Minnesota National Guard 133rd Airlift Wing and 148th Fighter Wing conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care courses, supported by Minnesota National Guard Soldiers from the 1347th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, at the Medical Simulation Training Center at Camp Ripley Training Center near Little Falls, Minnesota, on July 23rd, 2025. The Airmen are training to be medically ready for any potential conflict that requires them to work with other military branches, learning how to operate within a shared battlespace in a conflict with near-peer adversaries (Minnesota National Guard Video by Army Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks).