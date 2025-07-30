133rd Airlift Wing and 148th Fighter Wing Conduct Tactical Medical Training at Camp Ripley

Airmen from the Minnesota National Guard 133rd Airlift Wing and 148th Fighter Wing conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care courses, supported by Minnesota National Guard Soldiers from the 1347th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, at the Medical Simulation Training Center at Camp Ripley Training Center near Little Falls, Minnesota, on July 23rd, 2025. The Airmen are training to be medically ready for any potential conflict that requires them to work with other military branches, learning how to operate within a shared battlespace in a conflict with near-peer adversaries (Minnesota National Guard Video by Army Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks).
