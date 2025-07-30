Celebrating 20 Years of community at Fort Bliss

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Fort Bliss Army Community Service (ACS) Bienvenidos a Bliss Relocation Fair recently marked its 20th anniversary.



This annual event has served for two decades as a crucial resource, connecting new service members, military families, and local residents with a wide range of public and private services and opportunities available in the Borderland.



The garrison command team, led by Col. Brendan Gallagher and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Theus, recognized this significant milestone, underscoring the enduring importance of the ACS mission at Fort Bliss.