    Celebrating 20 Years of community at Fort Bliss

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Video by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Bliss Army Community Service (ACS) Bienvenidos a Bliss Relocation Fair recently marked its 20th anniversary.

    This annual event has served for two decades as a crucial resource, connecting new service members, military families, and local residents with a wide range of public and private services and opportunities available in the Borderland.

    The garrison command team, led by Col. Brendan Gallagher and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Theus, recognized this significant milestone, underscoring the enduring importance of the ACS mission at Fort Bliss.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 15:11
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 972473
    VIRIN: 250731-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 250731
    Filename: DOD_111205452
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    Fort Bliss

