The Fort Bliss Army Community Service (ACS) Bienvenidos a Bliss Relocation Fair recently marked its 20th anniversary.
This annual event has served for two decades as a crucial resource, connecting new service members, military families, and local residents with a wide range of public and private services and opportunities available in the Borderland.
The garrison command team, led by Col. Brendan Gallagher and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Theus, recognized this significant milestone, underscoring the enduring importance of the ACS mission at Fort Bliss.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 15:11
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|972473
|VIRIN:
|250731-A-KV967-2001
|PIN:
|250731
|Filename:
|DOD_111205452
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Celebrating 20 Years of community at Fort Bliss, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.