Marine Minute 30-25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/972472" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, and Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 461, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, carried out external lift training at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida. The SLTE 4-25 is shaped to be a realistic training environment producing combat-ready forces proficient in operating as an integrated marine air ground task force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jazlyn Baker and Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell)