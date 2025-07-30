Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    23 Wing changes command B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing

    B-roll footage of the 23rd Wing change of command ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 31, 2025. The 23rd WG oversees five groups consisting of more than 4,000 Airmen, over 700 civilian employees, and 71 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 13:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972463
    VIRIN: 250731-F-JS667-8811
    Filename: DOD_111205110
    Length: 00:04:34
    Location: MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23 Wing changes command B-roll, by SrA Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Moody Air Force Base
    23rd Wing
    change of command
    change of command ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download