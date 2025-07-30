B-roll footage of the 23rd Wing change of command ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 31, 2025. The 23rd WG oversees five groups consisting of more than 4,000 Airmen, over 700 civilian employees, and 71 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 13:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972463
|VIRIN:
|250731-F-JS667-8811
|Filename:
|DOD_111205110
|Length:
|00:04:34
|Location:
|MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 23 Wing changes command B-roll, by SrA Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
