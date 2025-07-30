23 Wing changes command

The 23rd Wing change of command ceremony was held at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 31, 2025. Change of command ceremonies are a long-standing military tradition that symbolize the official transfer of power and duties from the departing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 13:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|972462
|VIRIN:
|250731-F-JS667-7809
|Filename:
|DOD_111205105
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
