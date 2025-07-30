Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    23 Wing changes command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing

    The 23rd Wing change of command ceremony was held at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 31, 2025. Change of command ceremonies are a long-standing military tradition that symbolize the official transfer of power and duties from the departing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 13:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 972462
    VIRIN: 250731-F-JS667-7809
    Filename: DOD_111205105
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23 Wing changes command, by SrA Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    23rd wing
    moody afb
    change of command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download