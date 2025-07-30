Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Combat Command Taking Care of Airmen and Families Priority

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon 

    Air Combat Command

    We don’t just retain Airmen—we retain families. That’s why ACC’s fourth priority focuses on quality of life, from the ground up. Because when families are supported, Airmen are more resilient, more focused, and more prepared to win the fight. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Taryn Onyon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 13:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972460
    VIRIN: 250726-F-NN513-1001
    Filename: DOD_111205085
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Combat Command Taking Care of Airmen and Families Priority, by SrA Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    family, airmen, taking care of airmen and families, COMACC, military families

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download