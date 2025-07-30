U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ashton Ashbury, 92nd Maintenance Squadron metals technology technician, discusses his unit's critical mission at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. Metals technology ensures operational readiness by enabling Airmen to rapidly fabricate and repair maintenance and aircraft parts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Emilee Seiler)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 12:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972453
|VIRIN:
|250801-F-WS947-8598
|Filename:
|DOD_111204959
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Forging the fight: metals technology, by Amn Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.