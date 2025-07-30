Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CP25 Medical Site in Costa Rica

    LIMóN, COSTA RICA

    07.29.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rylin Paul 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250729-N-MA550-2001
    LIMÓN, Costa Rica July 29, 2025) Service members assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) and New Mexico Air National Guard, 150th Medical Group, encounter Costa Rican patients at a medical site in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 29, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 12:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972452
    VIRIN: 250729-N-MA550-2001
    PIN: 2507292
    Filename: DOD_111204930
    Length: 00:05:37
    Location: LIMóN, CR

    This work, CP25 Medical Site in Costa Rica, by PO2 Rylin Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

