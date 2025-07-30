250729-N-MA550-2001
LIMÓN, Costa Rica July 29, 2025) Service members assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) and New Mexico Air National Guard, 150th Medical Group, encounter Costa Rican patients at a medical site in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 29, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 12:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972452
|VIRIN:
|250729-N-MA550-2001
|PIN:
|2507292
|Filename:
|DOD_111204930
|Length:
|00:05:37
|Location:
|LIMóN, CR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CP25 Medical Site in Costa Rica, by PO2 Rylin Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.