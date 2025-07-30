Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ultimate Caduceus 25 Wrap-Up Reel 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Video by Jessica Schaeffer 

    U.S. Transportation Command     

    Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 (UC25) is a U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) led annual patient movement field training exercise (FTX) that simulates receiving injured troops from overseas locations at designated Aeromedical Evacuation (AE) hubs and Patient Reception Areas (PRA) where Federal Coordinating Centers (FCCs) and local partners receive, triage, stage, track, and transport patients to pre-designated local definitive care facilities. A number of participants will conduct Patient Movement Coordination Cell (PMCC) operations at locations in the Indo-Pacific and within the United States.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 12:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972448
    VIRIN: 250731-D-VB777-1048
    Filename: DOD_111204880
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ultimate Caduceus 25 Wrap-Up Reel 1, by Jessica Schaeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ultimate Caduceus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download