Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 (UC25) is a U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) led annual patient movement field training exercise (FTX) that simulates receiving injured troops from overseas locations at designated Aeromedical Evacuation (AE) hubs and Patient Reception Areas (PRA) where Federal Coordinating Centers (FCCs) and local partners receive, triage, stage, track, and transport patients to pre-designated local definitive care facilities. A number of participants will conduct Patient Movement Coordination Cell (PMCC) operations at locations in the Indo-Pacific and within the United States.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 12:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972448
|VIRIN:
|250731-D-VB777-1048
|Filename:
|DOD_111204880
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ultimate Caduceus 25 Wrap-Up Reel 1, by Jessica Schaeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
