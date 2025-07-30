Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raider Report Ep. 112 | Honorary Commander Spotlight

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    This week on the Raider Report, the 17th Training Wing would like to shine a spotlight on the Honorary Commanders Program.

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 10:40
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    San Angelo
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    honorary commanders
    17th TRW

