250729-N-UJ313-1001 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (July 29, 2025) Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) conduct a Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) inspection. George H.W. Bush is pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting a Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) assessment to report ship readiness and ensure all spaces and equipment meet Navy standards. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christina Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 10:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972442
|VIRIN:
|250729-N-UJ313-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111204657
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Close-In Weapon System INSURV Inspection, by PO2 Christina Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
