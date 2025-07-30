Aircraft Arresting Gear INSURV Inspection

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



250729-N-NS109-1001 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (July 29, 2025) Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) test an aircraft arresting gear during a Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) assessment. George H.W. Bush is pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting a Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) assessment to report ship readiness and ensure all spaces and equipment meet Navy standards. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mitchell Mason)