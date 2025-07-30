REEL: FLOPPER DRILL Video

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Video by Seaman Recruit Chase McDaniel 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    250708-N-EG735-1001, NORFOLK, Va. (July 8, 2025) A social media video highlighting the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) conducting medical readiness drill with crew members, July 8, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Chase McDaniel)

