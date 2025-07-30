250729-N-EW043-2001 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (July 29, 2025) Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) test firemain hoses during a Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) assessment. USS George H.W. Bush is pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting a Board of Inspection Survey (INSURV) assessment to report ship readiness and ensure all spaces and equipment meet Navy standards. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erin Watson)
|07.29.2025
|08.01.2025 10:41
|B-Roll
|972437
|250729-N-EW043-2001
|DOD_111204625
|00:01:17
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|0
|0
This work, Firemain Hose INSURV Inspection, by PO2 Erin Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
