    REEL: SURFACE LINE WEEK 2025 Video

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Oscar Pichardo 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    250603-N-RB295-1001, NORFOLK, Va. (June 3, 2025) A social media video demonstrating the crew of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), participating in Surface Line Week 2025, June 3, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 10:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972435
    VIRIN: 250603-N-RB295-1001
    Filename: DOD_111204612
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, REEL: SURFACE LINE WEEK 2025 Video, by PO3 Oscar Pichardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Kearsarge

