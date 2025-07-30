250603-N-RB295-1001, NORFOLK, Va. (June 3, 2025) A social media video demonstrating the crew of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), participating in Surface Line Week 2025, June 3, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 10:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972435
|VIRIN:
|250603-N-RB295-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111204612
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, REEL: SURFACE LINE WEEK 2025 Video, by PO3 Oscar Pichardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.