250527-N-SX503-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (May 27, 2025) A short social media video demonstrating the crew aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), conducting cleaning stations, May 27, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Stann)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 10:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972434
|VIRIN:
|250527-N-SX503-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111204603
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, REEL: Cleaning Stations Video, by SN Jack Stann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
