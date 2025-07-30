REEL: SWO Video

250514-N-TP544-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (May 15, 2025) A short social media video highlighting the incentive pay for officers who accept the role of department head aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), May 15, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor Parker)
|05.14.2025
|08.01.2025 10:29
|Video Productions
|972431
|250514-N-TP544-1001
|DOD_111204583
|00:00:29
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|0
|0
