250516-N-SX503-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (May 16, 2025) A social media video voiced by Capt. Sean P. Knight, commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), highlighting the importance of mission readiness, May 16, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Stann)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 10:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972428
|VIRIN:
|250516-N-SX503-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111204569
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, REEL: CO Video, by SN Jack Stann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.