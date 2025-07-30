Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abandon Ship Life Preserver INSURV Inspection

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Emily Guillory 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    250729-N-LA645-1001 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (July 29, 2025) Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) present floatation devices during inspection. George H.W. Bush is pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting a Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) assessment to report ship readiness and ensure all spaces and equipment meet Navy standards. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emily Guillory)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 10:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972426
    VIRIN: 250729-N-LA645-1001
    Filename: DOD_111204548
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abandon Ship Life Preserver INSURV Inspection, by PO2 Emily Guillory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS George H.W. Bush

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download