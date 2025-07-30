Sgt. 1st Class Jake Brand, Observer Coach/Trainer, 1-364th Training Support Battalion, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, shares his story of service and why he serves.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 09:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|972424
|VIRIN:
|250801-A-BU909-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111204411
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|YAKIMA, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Why I Serve - Sgt. 1st Class Jake Brand, by CSM Anthony L Taylor and SSG Erika Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.