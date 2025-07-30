Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve - Sgt. 1st Class Jake Brand

    YAKIMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Video by Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony L Taylor and Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker

    85th Support Command

    Sgt. 1st Class Jake Brand, Observer Coach/Trainer, 1-364th Training Support Battalion, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, shares his story of service and why he serves.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 09:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 972424
    VIRIN: 250801-A-BU909-1001
    Filename: DOD_111204411
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: YAKIMA, WASHINGTON, US

    This work, Why I Serve - Sgt. 1st Class Jake Brand, by CSM Anthony L Taylor and SSG Erika Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command
    SSG Erika Whitaker
    SFC Jake Brand

