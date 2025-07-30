After five years out of commission, a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules with tail number 5736, completes a wing replacement and takes off back to the United States at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 26, 2027. The wing replacement marked the first time a C-130 underwent the maintenance procedure in 86th Airlift Wing history. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)
Date Taken:
|07.26.2025
Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 08:42
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|972411
VIRIN:
|250726-F-GH688-1001
Filename:
|DOD_111204293
Length:
|00:01:07
Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, C-130J Super Hercules gains second wind after repairs at Ramstein, by A1C Jason Jones Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
