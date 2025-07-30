Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130J Super Hercules gains second wind after repairs at Ramstein

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.26.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr. 

    86th Airlift Wing

    After five years out of commission, a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules with tail number 5736, completes a wing replacement and takes off back to the United States at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 26, 2027. The wing replacement marked the first time a C-130 underwent the maintenance procedure in 86th Airlift Wing history. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 08:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972411
    VIRIN: 250726-F-GH688-1001
    Filename: DOD_111204293
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130J Super Hercules gains second wind after repairs at Ramstein, by A1C Jason Jones Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-130J "Super" Hercules
    wing replacement
    Ramstein

