C-130J Super Hercules gains second wind after repairs at Ramstein

After five years out of commission, a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules with tail number 5736, completes a wing replacement and takes off back to the United States at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 26, 2027. The wing replacement marked the first time a C-130 underwent the maintenance procedure in 86th Airlift Wing history. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)