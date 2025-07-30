Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minute with Matt - Capt. Matt Bolls Farewell Video

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Video by Tyler Grimes 

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    In the final installment of "Minute with Matt," Capt. Matt Bolls delivers his farewell message to the Sailors and civilians of Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville. (U.S. Navy video by Tyler Grimes)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 08:29
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 972409
    VIRIN: 250708-N-DU371-1001
    Filename: DOD_111204282
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minute with Matt - Capt. Matt Bolls Farewell Video, by Tyler Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

