Minute with Matt - Capt. Matt Bolls Farewell Video

In the final installment of "Minute with Matt," Capt. Matt Bolls delivers his farewell message to the Sailors and civilians of Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville. (U.S. Navy video by Tyler Grimes)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 08:29
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|972409
|VIRIN:
|250708-N-DU371-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111204282
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
