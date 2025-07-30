Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem Blue Page 250729 Trading Post Card Night

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.29.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Haiden Morris 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The following was a blue page for AFN Spangdahlem for July 29, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 06:35
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 972406
    VIRIN: 250729-F-TG928-1005
    Filename: DOD_111204184
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem Blue Page 250729 Trading Post Card Night, by SrA Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

